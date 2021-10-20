Lazio suspend eagle trainer after fascist salute and Mussolini chants

Conor Clancy Date: 20th October 2021 at 1:45pm
have suspended their eagle trainer Bernabe after videos emerged of him making a fascist salute to fans after a home game this Serie A season.

It is believed that the incident took place after the Biancocelesti’s recent 3-1 win over Inter at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the video, Bernabe is also seen making reference to Italy’s former fascist leader Benito Mussolini, shouting “Duce! Duce! Duce!”.

Bernabe has been the man responsible for training and flying Lazio’s mascot, Olimpia, since 2010.

 

