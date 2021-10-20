Lazio suspend eagle trainer after fascist salute and Mussolini chants

Lazio have suspended their eagle trainer Juan Bernabe after videos emerged of him making a fascist salute to fans after a home game this Serie A season.

It is believed that the incident took place after the Biancocelesti’s recent 3-1 win over Inter at the Stadio Olimpico.

In the video, Bernabe is also seen making reference to Italy’s former fascist leader Benito Mussolini, shouting “Duce! Duce! Duce!”.

Società e tifosi. Entrambe le parti andrebbero fatte sparire. pic.twitter.com/steTwehjTZ — So Lillo (@SoLillo1Scl) October 20, 2021

Bernabe has been the man responsible for training and flying Lazio’s mascot, Olimpia, since 2010.