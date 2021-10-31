Leaders Napoli edge past Salernitana

Date: 31st October 2021 at 8:03pm
Written by:

extended their lead at the top of the Serie A table with a tight 1-0 win over at the Stadio Arechi in the Derby della Campania, as both sides saw a man sent off.

The enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges but couldn’t break the deadlock, with coming closest early on. The Polish midfielder could only blaze over from close range however.

They finally broke through on the hour mark, as substitute Andrea headed against the crossbar but Zielinski made no mistake from the follow up, bringing the ball down and finding a gap to slot home.

Salernitana’s task was made all the more difficult with 20 minutes remaining, when caught Andre-Frank Anguissa’s ankle with a poor tackle and was shown a red card after a VAR check. However, the numbers were levelled up soon after as captain was sent off for pulling back Simy when clean through on goal.

 

