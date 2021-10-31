Leaders Napoli edge past Salernitana

Napoli extended their lead at the top of the Serie A table with a tight 1-0 win over Salernitana at the Stadio Arechi in the Derby della Campania, as both sides saw a man sent off.

The Partenopei enjoyed the better of the first half exchanges but couldn’t break the deadlock, with Piotr Zielinski coming closest early on. The Polish midfielder could only blaze over from close range however.

They finally broke through on the hour mark, as substitute Andrea Petagna headed against the crossbar but Zielinski made no mistake from the follow up, bringing the ball down and finding a gap to slot home.

Salernitana’s task was made all the more difficult with 20 minutes remaining, when Grigoris Kastanos caught Andre-Frank Anguissa’s ankle with a poor tackle and was shown a red card after a VAR check. However, the numbers were levelled up soon after as Napoli captain Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for pulling back Simy when clean through on goal.