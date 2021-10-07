Liverpool could move for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic in January

There is a chance that Liverpool may attempt to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window to avoid a summer bidding war.

It was announced on Tuesday morning by Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso that the Serbian striker had turned down a contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

There will apparently be no more contracts offered to him, meaning he is expected to leave in the summer of 2022 at the latest.

He was the subject of transfer bids from teams such as Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer but chose to remain with Fiorentina.

According to Tuttosport, Liverpool may look to bolster their attacking options during the upcoming January window rather than wait until the summer.

Despite having an excellent set of attackers, the reds do lack a conventional striker and Vlahovic could fill that gap. Having spent little in the summer, Liverpool may be better placed than many for a winter assault on Commisso’s prime asset.