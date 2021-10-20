Champions League LIVE – Manchester United v Atalanta: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo play host to Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League‘s third matchday on Wednesday night, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side visiting Old Trafford.

La Dea currently top the group with four points from their two games to date, while Manchester United have three points having lost to Young Boys and beaten Villarreal.

Champions League LIVE – Manchester United v Atalanta – Probable line-ups

With Raphael Varane missing out for United, Gasperini’s Atalanta will look to cause problems for their hosts and will be buoyed by scoring four goals last time out at Empoli.

They won’t, though, be best pleased having had Tuesday night’s sleep interrupted as many as six times as fire alarms at their hotel sounded throughout the night.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atalanta: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi; Muriel, Zapata.

Where can I watch Manchester United v Atalanta in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Manchester United v Atalanta on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Manchester United v Atalanta on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Manchester United v Atalanta Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.