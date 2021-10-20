Manchester United player ratings: Rashford punishes Atalanta

Manchester United came from behind against Atalanta to beat the Serie A side 3-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with Marcus Rashford playing an important role in the comeback.

La Dea were 2-0 up and in control at half time but the substitution of Merih Demiral at half time through injury proved key. Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored in the second half to put United top of the group.

Manchester United ratings vs Atalanta



De Gea 7; Shaw 6.5, Maguire 6.5, Lindelof 5.5, Wan-Bissakka 6; Fred 6 (88′ Matic N/A), McTominay 6 (66′ Pogba 6); Rashford 7.5 (66′ Cavani 6), Fernandes 6.5, Greenwood 6 (72′ Sancho 6), Ronaldo 7.

Player of the match – Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was the most dangerous United attacker in a lacklustre first half. He missed a couple of presentable chances, but then scored the goal that set United on their way to victory. He was taken off with a minor-looking injury in the 66th minute but was still a standout performer.