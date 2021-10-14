Mancini close to Roma renewal

Gianluca Mancini is one step away from agreeing on a new deal with Roma after entering contract talks with the Serie A side.

Mancini, 25, signed for the Giallorossi in 2019 from Atalanta and has been a consistent starter for the club since, playing 71 Serie A games for the Rome-based team up until now.

Jose Mourinho, who recently had some good news in the form of Lorenzo Pellegrini’s contract extension, is now keeping his fingers crossed for Mancini’s deal, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The next man in line for a renewal would then be Nicolo Zaniolo as the Portuguese coach looks to tie his best players to longer deals, before he think about bringing in new faces.