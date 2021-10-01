Mancini names Italy Nations League squad

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has announced his 23-man squad for the Nations League finals in early October, with Serie A set to enter its second international break of the season.

The Azzurri will play Spain on Wednesday evening in the Nations League semi-final, which will also be a repeat of their Euro 2020 semi-final encounter, and the triumphant side will face the winner of the France v Belgium clash in the final.

Out of the 23 members of the Italy team, 22 of them featured at the 2020 European Championship, and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who missed the tournament due to injury, is the other player in the current squad.

Mancini is allowed to replace any of those players prior to the match against Spain if they suffer an injury or receive a positive result from their COVID-19 test.

The Nations League Final will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan on Sunday, October 10.

Italy squad for UEFA Nations League



Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain);

Attackers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).