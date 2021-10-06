McKennie considered expendable by Juventus

Juventus are willing to listen to offers for American midfielder Weston McKennie after a string of poor performances in Serie A this season.

The 23-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Schalke in Germany on loan for the 2020/21 season, and his move was made permanent in July 2021 for €20.5 million.

Despite very early promise in his Juve career, the midfielder has failed to hold down a starting spot in the team and is now nothing more than a rotational.

His repeated violation of coronavirus protocols whilst on international duty with the USA is also believed to be a factor in why the club are now willing to sell the individual.

It was previously believed that Juve would not listen to offers beneath €30 million for McKennie and this is likely still the case.