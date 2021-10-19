Milan remain pointless after Porto loss

AC Milan remain rooted to the bottom of their Champions League group with three games played after slipping to their third straight defeat, this time falling short away to Porto on Tuesday evening.

Having lost to both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid previously, Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri knew the importance of picking up three points ahead of their visit to Portugal but were unable to get the job done against a better Porto side.

With the hosts coming closest in the first half as Luis Diaz struck the post from range, it was he who scored the game’s only goal in the second half after fine play from ex-Inter midfielder Joao Mario had caused problems for Milan and created the chance.

Milan are now rock bottom of the group with no points from three games.