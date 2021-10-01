‘Napoli can win the Scudetto, AC Milan can if they’re knocked out of Europe’

Vito Doria Date: 1st October 2021 at 5:00pm
Former and striker Aldo Serena is predicting that can win the Serie A title but he also believes that AC can be a threat if they are eliminated early from the Champions League.

The Partenopei have won all six league matches for the 2021/22 season so far while the Rossoneri are just two points behind and he believes it will be difficult for and Juventus to mount a challenge.

in my opinion have the characteristics to fight for it until the end,” Serena said to JuventusNews24.

“But also that have a very difficult group which has started badly, although they do not deserve to be on zero in the standings.

“Should exit early from the Champions League, they could put everything into the championship.

“I think it will be difficult for to repeat it without [Romelu] Lukaku, [Achraf] Hakimi, and [Christian] Eriksen.

“And also Juventus are a bit behind: they are rebuilding and their start to the season was deficient.”

 

