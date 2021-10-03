Napoli complete comeback at Fiorentina to stay top

Napoli complete comeback at Fiorentina to stay top
Conor Clancy Date: 3rd October 2021 at 8:02pm
Written by:

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – came back from a goal behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over in Serie A on Sunday evening, maintaining their 100 percent record to start the season.

Lucas Martinez Quarta gave La Viola a first-half lead with a finish in the box after he peeled away from Piotr Zielinski with ease, but it wasn’t to be enough for Vincenzo Italiano’s side.

Having been outplayed for most of the half, went in at the break level after Martinez Quarta fouled for a penalty. saw his effort saved buy Bartlomiej Dragowski, but turned in the second rebound. then did similarly to Martinez Quarta to free himself and head a free-kick past Dragowski.

will now head into the season’s second international window sitting top of Serie A.

 

Related articles