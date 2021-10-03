Napoli complete comeback at Fiorentina to stay top

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Napoli came back from a goal behind to claim a hard-fought 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday evening, maintaining their 100 percent record to start the season.

Lucas Martinez Quarta gave La Viola a first-half lead with a nice finish in the box after he peeled away from Piotr Zielinski with ease, but it wasn’t to be enough for Vincenzo Italiano’s side.

Having been outplayed for most of the half, Napoli went in at the break level after Martinez Quarta fouled Victor Osimhen for a penalty. Lorenzo Insigne saw his effort saved buy Bartlomiej Dragowski, but Hirving Lozano turned in the second rebound. Amir Rrahmani then did similarly to Martinez Quarta to free himself and head a Napoli free-kick past Dragowski.

Napoli will now head into the season’s second international window sitting top of Serie A.