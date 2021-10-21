Napoli get first Europa League win

Napoli finally kick start their Europa League campaign after defeating Legia Warsaw 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Thursday.

The Partenopei’s goals on the night came from captain Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, and Matteo Politano.

Insigne struck first from open play this season with less than 15 minutes left to play. He was found by Politano at the edge of the box to strike into the roof of the net.

The lead was doubled moments later as substitute Osimhen was found by the scorer of the opener to finish. Politano then sealed the victory with a brilliant curling effort finding the bottom right corner in injury time

The performance earned Napoli their first three points of the competition, taking them second in their group.