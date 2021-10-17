Napoli player ratings: Osimhen rescues winning streak

Napoli left it late but continued their winning start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win over Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Having seen Lorenzo Insigne miss a first half penalty, before Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a goal disallowed and Hirving Lozano hit the post after the break, the Partenopei appeared set for a draw.

However, with less than 10 minutes remaining, Victor Osimhen rose highest in the box to head in the winner and make it eight victories from as many games in the league under coach Luciano Spalletti.

Player ratings:

Ospina 7; Di Lorenzo 7, Rrahmani 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Mario Rui 6; Fabian Ruiz 6, Anguissa 7, Zielinski 6 (71′ Mertens 6); Politano 5.5 (’60 Lozano 6 (’89’ Juan Jesus N/A)), Osimhen 8, Insigne 5.5 (’71 Elmas 6)

Player of the match: Victor Osimhen

The striker was a willing runner throughout and coped with the physicality of Torino’s defence well, before netting the crucial winner late on with an accurate header. A magnificent start to the season continued as Osimhen found his eighth goal of the campaign.