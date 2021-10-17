Napoli player ratings: Osimhen rescues winning streak

Napoli player ratings: Osimhen rescues winning streak
Date: 17th October 2021 at 8:11pm
Written by:

left it late but continued their winning start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win over at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Having seen miss a first half penalty, before had a goal disallowed and hit the post after the break, the appeared set for a draw.

However, with less than 10 minutes remaining, rose highest in the box to head in the winner and make it eight victories from as many games in the league under coach Luciano Spalletti.

Player ratings:

Ospina 7; Di Lorenzo 7, Rrahmani 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Mario Rui 6; Fabian Ruiz 6, Anguissa 7, Zielinski 6 (71′ Mertens 6); Politano 5.5 (’60 Lozano 6 (’89’ N/A)), Osimhen 8, Insigne 5.5 (’71 Elmas 6)

Player of the match:

The striker was a willing runner throughout and coped with the physicality of Torino’s defence well, before netting the crucial winner late on with an accurate header. A magnificent start to the season continued as Osimhen found his eighth goal of the campaign.

 

Related articles