Napoli player ratings v Fiorentina: Rrahmani rises to down La Viola

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Amir Rrahmani’s second-half header allowed Napoli to leave Tuscany with all three points in Serie A on Sunday evening, coming from a goal behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1.

La Viola had the better of things in the first half, but Hirving Lozano levelled to send the sides in level at the break and Rrahmani’s header won it in the second half.

Napoli player ratings v Fiorentina



Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Rrahmani 6.5, Koulibaly 6.5, Mario Rui 5.5; Fabian Ruiz 6 (83′ Mertens n/r), Anguissa 6; Lozano 5.5 (56′ Politano 6), Zielinski 5 (56′ Elmas 5.5), Insigne 6 (70′ Demme 5.5); Osimhen 6.5 (83′ Petagna n/r).

Player of the Match – Amir Rrahmani

The centre-back was the match-winner on the night, having taken care of his defensive duties before going on to score at the other end. Dusan Vlahovic was kept under control nicely by both Rrahmani and Kalidou Koulibaly, who were never overrun even during La Viola’s dominant spell in the first half.