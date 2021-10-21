Napoli Player Ratings v Legia Warsaw: Insigne leads from the front

Napoli Player Ratings v Legia Warsaw: Insigne leads from the front
Date: 21st October 2021 at 11:19pm
Written by:

Lorenzo Insigne was key for as the Partenopei got their first win of the season, seeing off Legia Warsaw 3-0 on Thursday evening.

Insigne opened the scoring for the side late on, with Luciano Spalletti’s side then finding real form and ruthlessness in front of goal to put some gloss on the scoreline.

Players Ratings  vs


Meret 6.5; 6.5; Manolas 6 (72’ Politano 7);  Koulibaly 6.5; Jesus 6; Demme 6.5; Zambo Anguissa 6.5 (57’ Ruiz 6.5); Elmas 6.5; Lozano 6 (57’ Osimhen  7); Mertens 6 (72’ 6); Insigne 7.5 (81’ Rrahmani n/r)

Player of the Match :

Leading from the front in an exemplary manner, Lorenzo Insgine broke the deadlock for the men from Naples to earn them an important European three points. The 30-year-old managed to create the second goal, as he sent Osimhen through on goal. It might have taken Insigne a while to find his first goal from open play, but he made sure to make it worth the wait.

 

Related articles