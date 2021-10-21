Napoli Player Ratings v Legia Warsaw: Insigne leads from the front

Lorenzo Insigne was key for Napoli as the Partenopei got their first Europa League win of the season, seeing off Legia Warsaw 3-0 on Thursday evening.

Insigne opened the scoring for the Serie A side late on, with Luciano Spalletti’s side then finding real form and ruthlessness in front of goal to put some gloss on the scoreline.

Napoli Players Ratings vs Legia Warsaw



Meret 6.5; Di Lorenzo 6.5; Manolas 6 (72’ Politano 7); Koulibaly 6.5; Jesus 6; Demme 6.5; Zambo Anguissa 6.5 (57’ Ruiz 6.5); Elmas 6.5; Lozano 6 (57’ Osimhen 7); Mertens 6 (72’ Petagna 6); Insigne 7.5 (81’ Rrahmani n/r)

Player of the Match : Lorenzo Insigne

Leading from the front in an exemplary manner, Lorenzo Insgine broke the deadlock for the men from Naples to earn them an important European three points. The 30-year-old managed to create the second goal, as he sent Osimhen through on goal. It might have taken Insigne a while to find his first goal from open play, but he made sure to make it worth the wait.