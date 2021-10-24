Napoli Player Ratings vs Roma: Koulibaly stands firm

Napoli had their perfect start to the Serie A season halted away at Roma on Sunday evening, with the two playing out a scoreless draw in the capital.

The result takes Napoli back to the top of the table as they have yet to lose a game in Serie A while Roma move up fourth.

NAPOLI PLAYER RATINGS VS ROMA

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6; Rrahmani 6.5;Rui 6; Anguissa 6.5; Ruiz 6.5; Insigne 6 (81’ Mertens 6.5) ; Zielinski 6 (71’ Elmas 5.5); Politano 5 (71’ Lozano 5.5); Osimhen 6.

Player of the Match: Kalidou Koulibaly

While the Napoli attack were trying their luck in the final third, the defense made sure their job was done in the best possible way. It was no accident that the visitors kept a clean sheet as the back line was up and aware of the possible threats, all producing solid performances. And all led by Koulibaly who did not stop running till the last minute, his work ethic is vital to Napoli’s defense. Annoying the Roma forwards and forcing them to turn back or to lose the ball.