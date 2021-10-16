Nedved: Nobody has been like Juventus in the last 10 years

Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has defended the Bianconeri’s poor start of the 2021/22 campaign, saying that La Vecchia Signora won many trophies in the last decade whereas many other Italian clubs struggled to win anything.

Juve are equal sixth in Serie A with three other clubs with 11 points from the first seven rounds, but the 49-year-old does not want the squad to be worried about criticism from outside the club.

“We have been criticised for the results, but I hope that everyone has realised that in two years we have brought home a championship and two cups,” Nedved said at the Turin International Book Fair.

“While the others have not won anything in 10 years. But we are used to it, whoever is at Juve must be aware of it. We must not be afraid and be strong internally.”

Juventus won the Serie A title for nine consecutive seasons from 2011 until 2020 before Inter in the 2020/21 campaign broke La Vecchia Signora’s league dominance.