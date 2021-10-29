Nesta: AC Milan and Napoli can win Serie A

Former AC Milan star Alessandro Nesta says that both the Rossoneri and Napoli are capable of winning the 2021/22 Serie A title, and he is confident that his old club have the experience to do it.

Both clubs share top spot in the Serie A table with 28 points after 10 rounds, and the former defender also complimented the Milanese side for acquiring the right players for Stefano Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

“Surely yes, Milan and Napoli have a chance of a lifetime,” Nesta told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Milan have been up there together for years, they know how to take the pressure off. Experience will lead them to making the best choices.

“In this Milan, there are clear ideas and a common vision. The club chooses functional players for the coach and the style of play elevates them.

“They are an excellent team, probably not the strongest, but if they don’t steer the ship together, you can struggle even if you have a group of champions.”