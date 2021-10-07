Onana eyed up to replace Handanovic at Inter

is the man seen as the perfect replacement for at as the Serie A champions go on the hunt for a younger goalkeeper.

The Ajax shot-stopper, 25, takes the Nerazzurri’s fancy and is available on a free transfer as of February 2022, with his contract due to run out later that year.

The Cameroonian signed for Ajax from Barcelona’s under-19 team in 2015 and will take over from Handanovic, whose contract also expires next year, according to Tuttosport.

However, the international is said to prefer a move back to Barcelona, if they come in with an offer, meaning may have to act in January and therefore pay Ajax for the player, too.

The risk in doing so is that the player, who would join up with the there and then, could upset the dressing room, especially Handanovic.

The 37-year-old captain has played over 390 games for the club and is considered a leader in the dressing room and wants to see out his contract as the number one, without discussion.

 

