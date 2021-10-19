Osimhen: Playing for Napoli is a dream

Vito Doria Date: 19th October 2021 at 6:55pm
striker has said that playing professional football with the is a dream after enduring a hard upbringing back in his native Nigeria.

The 22-year-old grew up idolising former stars and Mikel John Obi, but becoming a footballer seemed nothing more than a dream as a youngster, when he had to work multiple jobs to feed his family.

“For me it is a dream, I wanted to become a professional by seeing my idols like Drogba and Obi,” Osimhen said on YouTube channel King Ekong with defender William Troost-Ekong.

“I am grateful to God for having achieved one of the greatest successes in my life. Where I was born everything is hard and you have to earn it.

“I have worked hard, I have done various jobs, when you work in this way to get money, you are aware of the sacrifices and with the first earnings, I have helped my family.

“I chased and cleaned up cars to get water and get money. My brother sold newspapers and my sister sold oranges. The difficulties have helped me in life.”

 

