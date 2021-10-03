Pellegrini’s celebrates contract extension to lead Roma past Empoli

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s fine form under Jose Mourinho at Roma continued on Sunday evening as the Italian scored the Giallorossi’s opener in a 2-0 win over Empoli in Serie A.

Having just signed a new contract at the Stadio Olimpico in midweek, Pellegrini was in celebratory form on Sunday, getting Roma up and running in the first half.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second after the break and Mourinho’s men held on for three points that will see them spend the season’s second international break in the top four.