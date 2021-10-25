PODCAST: Derby d’Italia drama, AC Milan strike lucky, Simeone slays Lazio

And breathe! After a hectic round of Serie A, the Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to try to make sense of it all.

Euan Burns, Kevin Pogorzelski, and Vito Doria all join Conor Clancy for the round that was Round 9, with a whole host of big games and talking points coming up over the weekend.

Juventus drew at Inter in a controversial Derby d’Italia, AC Milan beat nine-man Bologna, Lazio were slaughtered by Giovanni Simeone and Hellas Verona, both Jose Mourinho and Luciano Spalletti were sent off in the same game, and oh so much more!

