PODCAST: Luiz Felipe goes mad, Juventus confirm they’re back

The international break is over and Serie A is back with a bang! The Forza Italian Football Podcast is here to chat through it all.

Conor Clancy has Kevin Pogorzelski and Euan Burns joining him this week to look back on a hectic eighth round of fixtures, with plenty of controversy and excitement to get through.

Juventus beat Roma, Inter lost to Lazio, AC Milan fought from behind to win and Napoli maintained their 100 percent record. Elsewhere, Atalanta got back to winning ways with Josip Ilicic resembling his early-2020 self.

