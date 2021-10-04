PODCAST: Mentality monsters AC Milan

The season’s second international break is here and Napoli top the Serie A table with seven wins from seven. The Forza Italian Football Podcast looks back at an eventful Round 7 of the 2021/22 season.

Napoli won away at Fiorentina, AC Milan downed Atalanta in Bergamo, Inter fought back to beat Sassuolo and Juventus claimed the Derby del Mole spoils. In Serie A Femminile, Juventus were made to sweat for their win at Roma and Sassuolo continued to keep pace with the Bianconere by seeing off Lazio.

Conor Clancy – fresh back from Fiorentina-Napoli and Sassuolo-Inter – was joined by Kevin Pogorzelski, Vito Doria, and – for Serie A Femminile – Euan Burns.

