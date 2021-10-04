PODCAST: Mentality monsters AC Milan

Conor Clancy Date: 4th October 2021 at 6:57pm
Written by:

The season’s second international break is here and top the Serie A table with seven wins from seven. The Forza Italian Football Podcast looks back at an eventful Round 7 of the 2021/22 season.

won away at Fiorentina, AC Milan downed Atalanta in Bergamo, fought back to beat and claimed the Derby del Mole spoils. In Femminile, were made to sweat for their win at and Sassuolo continued to keep pace with the Bianconere by seeing off Lazio.

Conor Clancy – fresh back from Fiorentina- and Sassuolo-Inter – was joined by Kevin Pogorzelski, Vito Doria, and – for Femminile – Euan Burns.

