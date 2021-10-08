Pogba fails to rule out Juventus return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not ruled out a return to Serie A and Juventus in the future.

The 28-year-old French international has been with the Red Devils since 2016 and his contract with the English giants expires in June 2022.

However, it is not clear that he will renew his contract with Manchester United, possibly laying the foundations for a return to the club he played for from 2012 until 2016.

“I always speak with my ex-teammates, like [Paulo] Dybala,” Pogba said to Sport Mediaset. “I am in Manchester, I have a year [left] on my contract, and then we will see. I want to finish well there, and then we will see what happens.”

Pogba was signed by Juventus from Manchester United as a free agent in 2012, and he went on to play 178 competitive matches for La Vecchia Signora, scoring 34 goals and supplying 40 assists.

The Frenchman went back to the Red Devils in 2016 for a reported figure of €105 million plus bonuses.