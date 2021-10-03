Quickfire AC Milan earn victory despite Atalanta fightback

Date: 3rd October 2021 at 10:43pm
An impressive AC were too good for Atalanta, as they secured a 3-2 win at the Gewiss Stadium in Serie A on Sunday evening to move into second place.

The Rossoneri made a blistering start and raced into the lead within 30 seconds of kick-off, as Davide Calabria broke clear to latch onto a through ball from fellow full-back and tap in, after seeing his first effort parried back to him.

sought to hit back and Ruslan Malinovskyi forced a desperate block after Duvan Zapata’s shot was saved. On the stroke of half-time doubled their lead though, as robbed Remo Freuler at the back and drove through in space to calmly fire in.

The Rossoneri looked to have put the result beyond all doubt late on, as a rapid counterattack culminated in Leao drilling into the top corner after being teed up by Hernandez. were then awarded a penalty after a handball, allowing Zapata to blast in, before made sweat by tapping in deep into stoppage time.

 

