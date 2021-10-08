Ramsey costs Juventus almost €19,000 per minute

Aaron Ramsey costs Juventus a staggering €18,886 for every minute he plays and the Serie A side can no longer face forking out for the expensive Welshman.

Ramsey, 30, has struggled massively with injuries since his arrival in Turin and Juventus finally want rid of the midfielder, who simply costs too much to keep hold of, considering that he plays so little.

Therefore, the Welsh international could be placed on the market in January with his contract, which sees him earn €8 million annually, set to expire in 2023, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The calculation was worked out by taking the minutes he’s played under Massimiliano Allegri – a total of 106 – and comparing that to the €3 million he’s already picked up this season.

The hard part for the Bianconeri is finding a suitable home for the midfielder considering the wages he demands compared to the games he’s available for, but they’ll try to do so come the January window.