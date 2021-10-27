‘Raspadori can follow in the footsteps of Locatelli and join Juventus’

Former Sassuolo and Parma defender Marcello Gazzola has suggested that Giacomo Raspadori could follow the path created by ex-Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli and move to Juventus next season.

The young striker grew in prominence towards the end of the 2020/21 Serie A season when he hit an excellent scoring streak for the Neroverdi.

He was then chosen by Roberto Mancini to be part of Italy’s squad at Euro 2020. That Sassuolo team also featured Manuel Locatelli who after Euro 2020, moved to Juventus on a two-year loan which will be made permanent for €37 million.

According to ex-Sassuolo defender Gazzola, Raspadori could do the exact same thing at the end of this current season if he continues to put in good performances.

“He could follow Locatelli’s footsteps, the same path,” Gazzola told Tutto Juve. “I think he could impress for the Neroverdi this season and then check at the end of the season if anything is moving around him in terms of the market.”