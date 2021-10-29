How to watch Roma v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Date: 30th October 2021 at 12:34am
look to maintain their place at the top of the Serie A table when they face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten domestically this season and have won all but one of their league games, putting them level with in top spot.

Roma came from behind to beat 2-1 in midweek, and the Giallorossi will bolster their qualification claims with a win over their rivals.

When does Roma v Milan start?

Milan head to the Italian capital for the final game of the weekend, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

  • GMT: 19:45
  • Eastern Time: 14:45
  • Pacific Time: 13:45
  • AEST: 04:45 (Monday)

Where can I watch Roma v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the , and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Roma v Milan in the LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Roma v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Roma v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Roma v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Roma v Milan in LIVE?

Viewers in can watch the Roma v Milan match on Sunday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.

 

