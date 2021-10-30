Serie A LIVE – Roma v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan look to maintain their place at the top of the Serie A table when they face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri are yet to taste defeat in the league this term and go into the weekend’s fixtures level with Napoli at the top of the table.

Roma came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 in midweek, and the Giallorossi have hopes of a return to the Champions League this season.

Serie A LIVE – Roma v Milan – Probable line-ups

Tammy Abraham is expected to lead the line for Roma, with in-form Lorenzo Pellegrini playing off the England international. Milan turn to Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack, whilst goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarasanu continues to deputise for the injured Mike Maignan.

Roma: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Vina; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham.

Milan: Tatarasanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rafael Leao; Ibrahimovic.

Roma v Milan – Match Facts

• AC Milan have won more Serie A matches against Roma than against any other side: in 172 matches between the two sides, the Rossoneri have won 76 times (D51 L45).

• After a streak of four consecutive wins against AC Milan in Serie A between 2016 and 2017, Roma have won only one of their last seven matches against the Rossoneri (D2 L4).

• Roma lost their last home game against AC Milan in Serie A, the last time they lost two home games in a row against the Rossoneri was back in 2005.

• In each of the previous nine occasions, in the era of three points per win, in which Roma have won at least six of the first 10 Serie A games, they have then finished within the top three positions in the table (currently six wins, one draw and three defeats).

• AC Milan and Napoli have won nine of their 10 matches in Serie A this season – only four sides have won 10 of out their first 11 in the history of the competition: Juventus in 2005/06, Roma in 2013/14, Napoli in 2017/18 and Juventus in 2018/19.

• AC Milan could become the third team in Serie A history to win 15 away matches in a single calendar year, after Napoli in 2017 (18) and Juventus in 2018 (15).

• No side has conceded fewer set piece goals than Roma in Serie A this season (one, level with Napoli); while AC Milan rank only slightly lower in this category (three, alongside Atalanta, Torino and Venezia).

• After losing his first match against AC Milan in Serie A in 2008, current Roma manager José Mourinho has won each of his last three top-flight matches against the Rossoneri, with eight goals scored and only one conceded.

• AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic could score his 400th goal in domestic league play: his first goal was netted on 30 October 1999, when 15% of the players with at least one match in Serie A this season weren’t yet born (74/489).

• Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals against Roma in Serie A, a joint-record for him in the top-flight: each of his last eight goals against the Giallorossi have been in games he has scored a brace. He has scored more braces against the Giallorossi than against any other side.

Where can I watch Roma v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Roma v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Roma v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Roma v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Roma v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Roma v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Roma v Milan match on Sunday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.