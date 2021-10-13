Roma fear Tammy Abraham has a sprained ankle

Date: 13th October 2021 at 5:05pm
Written by:

are fearful that has suffered a sprained ankle whilst on international duty with the national team during Serie A‘s October international break.

The striker has been a key performer for the this season following his transfer from in the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

He will likely now face a period on the sidelines recovering from his injury, with further scans expected to be done on Wednesday afternoon, according to Il Messaggero.

Abraham suffered the injury in the second half of England’s 5-0 away win over Andorra, in which he scored the team’s third goal.

The striker has returned straight to for treatment. The injury will likely mean that there will be more playing time for Uzbekistani striker Eldor Shomurodov who arrived from in the summer and loanee Borja Mayoral.

 

