Roma fear Tammy Abraham has a sprained ankle

Roma are fearful that Tammy Abraham has suffered a sprained ankle whilst on international duty with the England national team during Serie A‘s October international break.

The striker has been a key performer for the Giallorossi this season following his transfer from Chelsea in the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

He will likely now face a period on the sidelines recovering from his injury, with further scans expected to be done on Wednesday afternoon, according to Il Messaggero.

Abraham suffered the injury in the second half of England’s 5-0 away win over Andorra, in which he scored the team’s third goal.

The striker has returned straight to Rome for treatment. The injury will likely mean that there will be more playing time for Uzbekistani striker Eldor Shomurodov who arrived from Genoa in the summer and Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral.