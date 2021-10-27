Roma fight from behind to win at Cagliari

Sardegna Arena (Cagliari) – Roma claimed a 2-1 win over Cagliari on Wednesday night, leaving the Isolani rock bottom of Serie A on six points.

Leonardo Pavoletti opened the scoring for Casteddu in the 52nd minute after a Razvan Marin ball was horrendously misjudged by Matias Vina leaving the striker to turn home his first of the season unattended.

Roger Ibanez grabbed a second-half equaliser, heading home Pellegrini corner. Pellegrini then turned goalscorer as he whipped an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner to give Roma the win.