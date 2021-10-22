How to watch Roma v Napoli in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Roma look to put humiliation in Europe behind them when they welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Sunday, in the Derby del Sole.

The Giallorossi were on the end of a 6-1 thrashing by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and an inquest has already begun.

Things are far rosier in the Neapolitan camp though, with ex-Roma coach Luciano Spalletti overseeing eight wins from as many league games and guiding the Partenopei to top spot.

When does Roma v Napoli start?

Napoli make the short journey north to the Italian capital on Sunday afternoon, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 12:00

Pacific Time: 11:00

AEST: 02:00 (Monday)

Where can I watch Roma v Napoli in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Roma v Napoli fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Roma v Napoli clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Roma v Napoli in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Roma v Napoli match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.