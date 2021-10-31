Roma Player Ratings: Positive Pellegrini

Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 31st October 2021 at 10:59pm
suffered his first-ever home defeat in Serie A as his side lost 2-1 to at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, to highlight how far the are from challenging for the title.

The went ahead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 25 minutes and Franck Kessie added to their advantage just after half-time from the penalty spot, but after was sent-off, the put the visitors under increased pressure and Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed an injury-time goal.

PLAYER RATINGS VS

Patricio 6; Karsdorp 5.5 (80’ Shomurodov n/r), Mancini 6, Ibanez 5.5, Vina 5 (68’ Perez 6); Cristante 5.5, Veretout 6; Zaniolo 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5 (46’ Afena-Gyan 5); Abraham 5.5 (63’ El Shaarawy 5.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH –

The Roma captain went close with a couple of first-half efforts, but was unable to replicate some of his match-winning performances from this season. Lacking the support of his teammates on a tough night for the Giallorossi.

 

