Roma Player Ratings: Positive Pellegrini

Jose Mourinho suffered his first-ever home defeat in Serie A as his Roma side lost 2-1 to AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night, to highlight how far the Giallorossi are from challenging for the title.

The Rossoneri went ahead through Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 25 minutes and Franck Kessie added to their advantage just after half-time from the penalty spot, but after Theo Hernandez was sent-off, the Giallorossi put the visitors under increased pressure and Stephan El Shaarawy grabbed an injury-time goal.

ROMA PLAYER RATINGS VS AC MILAN

Patricio 6; Karsdorp 5.5 (80’ Shomurodov n/r), Mancini 6, Ibanez 5.5, Vina 5 (68’ Perez 6); Cristante 5.5, Veretout 6; Zaniolo 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5 (46’ Afena-Gyan 5); Abraham 5.5 (63’ El Shaarawy 5.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – LORENZO PELLEGRINI

The Roma captain went close with a couple of first-half efforts, but was unable to replicate some of his match-winning performances from this season. Lacking the support of his teammates on a tough night for the Giallorossi.