Roma player ratings: Rui Patricio prevents further humiliation

Roma were stunned by Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, as they were on the receiving end of a 6-1 drubbing.

Having made multiple changes, Jose Mourinho saw little to suggest his reserve players are challenging for a first-team spot, as they fell two goals down early in the first half in Norway.

Despite Carles Perez pulling one back, disastrous defending allowed Bodo/Glimt to add a further four goals after the break and secure a memorable win.

Roma player ratings vs Bodo/Glimt:

Rui Patricio 5.5; Reynolds 4, Ibanez 4.5, Kumbulla 3.5, Calafiori 3.5; Darboe 4.5 (’46 Cristante 5), Diawara 4.5 (’60 Pellegrini 5); Perez 5.5, Villar 4 (’46 Mkhitaryan 4.5), El Shaarawy 4.5 (’60 Abraham 4.5); Mayoral 4.5 (’46 Shomurodov 4.5)

Player of the match: Rui Patricio

The Portuguese goalkeeper shipped six yet he was Roma’s best player, with some smart saves in the first half delaying the capitulation somewhat. On a night of shambolic displays, the former Wolves man was the best of a bad bunch, but he eventually gave in late on too.