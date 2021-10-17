Roma player ratings: Veretout impresses despite penalty miss

Roma couldn’t make their pressure pay as they lost 1-0 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday evening.

The Bianconeri took an early lead through Moise Kean and Jordan Veretout missed a penalty in the first half. Roma’s relentless pressure could not be turned into an equaliser.

Player ratings:

Patricio 6; Vina 6.5, Mancini 6, Ibanez 6, Karsdorp 6; Cristante 6, Jordan Veretout 7 (81′ Shomurodov N/A); Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Zaniolo N/A (26′ El Sharaaway 6); Abraham 6.5.

Player of the match – Jordan Veretout

Jordan Veretout had a very mixed game against Juve as he missed a penalty that would have deservedly put his team level in the first half. Despite that, he never let his energy levels in the midfield drop and linked the play with his attackers very well.