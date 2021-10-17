Roma player ratings: Veretout impresses despite penalty miss

Roma player ratings: Veretout impresses despite penalty miss
Date: 17th October 2021 at 10:56pm
Written by:

couldn’t make their pressure pay as they lost 1-0 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday evening.

The took an early lead through and missed a penalty in the first half. Roma’s relentless pressure could not be turned into an equaliser.

Player ratings:

Patricio 6; Vina 6.5, Mancini 6, Ibanez 6, Karsdorp 6; Cristante 6, 7 (81′ Shomurodov N/A); Mkhitaryan 6.5, Pellegrini 6.5, Zaniolo N/A (26′ El Sharaaway 6); Abraham 6.5.

Player of the match –

had a very mixed game against Juve as he missed a penalty that would have deservedly put his team level in the first half. Despite that, he never let his energy levels in the midfield drop and linked the play with his attackers very well.

 

Related articles