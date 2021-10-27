Roma player ratings vs Cagliari: Pellegrini puts Giallorossi back in the top four

Sardegna Arena (Cagliari) – Lorenzo Pellegrini’s fifth goal of the season handed Roma a 2-1 away win against Cagliari in Serie A on Wednesday night.

The Giallorossi had to fight from behind after Leonardo Pavoletti’s opener, but Pellegrini assisted and then scored to help them leave Sardinia with three important points.

Roma player ratings vs Cagliari

Rui Patricio 6; Kardsdorp 6, Mancini 5.5, Ibanez 7, Vina 5 (57’ Afena 6); Cristante 6.5, Veretout 6 (91′ Kumbulla n/r), Mkhitaryan 6 (45’ El Shaarawy 6.5), Pellegrini 8, Zaniolo 6.5 (80’ Calafiori n/r); Abraham 5.5.

Player of the Match – Lorenzo Pellegrini

The midfielder came alive in the second half, just in time to turn the game around for Jose Mourinho’s side. First, he placed a lovely corner on the head of Roger Ibanez, to head home the equaliser. He then stepped up to whip a wonderful free-kick into the top corner and beyond the reach of Alessio Cragno in the Casteddu goal.

The Giallorossi captain will need many more of these performances if his team are to qualify for the Champions League.