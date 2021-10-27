Roma player ratings vs Cagliari: Pellegrini puts Giallorossi back in the top four

Date: 27th October 2021 at 11:06pm
Sardegna Arena (Cagliari) – ’s fifth goal of the season handed a 2-1 away win against in Serie A on Wednesday night.

The Giallorossi had to fight from behind after Pavoletti’s opener, but Pellegrini assisted and then scored to help them leave Sardinia with three important points.

Roma vs

6; Kardsdorp 6, Mancini 5.5, Ibanez 7, Vina 5 (57’ Afena 6); Cristante 6.5, Veretout 6 (91′ Kumbulla n/r), Mkhitaryan 6 (45’ El Shaarawy 6.5), Pellegrini 8, Zaniolo 6.5 (80’ Calafiori n/r); Abraham 5.5.

Player of the Match –

The midfielder came alive in the second half, just in time to turn the game around for ’s side. First, he placed a lovely corner on the head of Roger Ibanez, to head home the equaliser. He then stepped up to whip a wonderful free-kick into the top corner and beyond the reach of Alessio Cragno in the Casteddu goal.

The Giallorossi captain will need many more of these performances if his team are to qualify for the Champions League.

 

