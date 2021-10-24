Roma Player Ratings vs Napoli: Karsdorp prevails

Rick Karsdorp was the standout performer for Roma on Sunday evening as they halted Napoli‘s perfect start to the Serie A season, with the two playing out a scoreless draw in the capital.

In terms of numbers, not much separated the sides. Roma managed 13 shots, one of which was on target while Napoli attempted 11 times, getting the ball between the posts on two occasions.

The result takes Napoli back to the top of the table as they have yet to lose a game in Serie A while Roma move up fourth.

ROMA PLAYER RATINGS VS NAPOLI



Patricio 7; Karsdorp 7.5; Mancini 6; Ibanez 6.5; Vina 6.5; Cristante 6.5; Veretout 7; Pellegrini 6.5; Mkhitaryan 6 (66’ El Shaarawy 6) ; Zaniolo 7; Abraham 6 (86’ Shomurodov n/r)

Player of the Match – Rick Karsdorp

Rick Karsdorp personified Roma’s game, looking solid from the off. The full-back managed to contain the Napoli threat on his end while also supporting the attack and especially Nicolo Zaniolo as most of the offensive came from the right side.