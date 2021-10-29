Roma striker leads list of Vlahovic replacements at Fiorentina

Roma striker leads list of Vlahovic replacements at Fiorentina
Vito Doria Date: 29th October 2021 at 5:00pm
Written by:

leads a list of strikers that could arrive at in January.

The Gigliati intend to reinforce the attack in the winter transfer window for coach and also to search for a capable replacement if star forward Dusan Vlahovic is sold.

La Nazione reports that is frustrated by the lack of playing time at , especially after the summer arrivals of and Eldor Shomurodov, and he will look for playing opportunities elsewhere.

If Fiorentina are not able to lure the striker to Florence, other candidates are Arthur Cabral from Swiss club Basel and Julian Alvarez from Argentinian giants River Plate.

The Gigliati could also consider bringing back Gabriele Gori early form his loan spell at Serie B club Cosenza and he has scored five goals as well as supplied two assists in 10 matches in the Cadetti so far this season.

has been on loan at from Spanish giants since October 2020.

 

Related articles