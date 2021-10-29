Roma striker leads list of Vlahovic replacements at Fiorentina

Borja Mayoral leads a list of strikers that could arrive at Fiorentina in January.

The Gigliati intend to reinforce the attack in the winter transfer window for coach Vincenzo Italiano and also to search for a capable replacement if star forward Dusan Vlahovic is sold.

La Nazione reports that Borja Mayoral is frustrated by the lack of playing time at Roma, especially after the summer arrivals of Tammy Abraham and Eldor Shomurodov, and he will look for playing opportunities elsewhere.

If Fiorentina are not able to lure the Roma striker to Florence, other candidates are Arthur Cabral from Swiss club Basel and Julian Alvarez from Argentinian giants River Plate.

The Gigliati could also consider bringing back Gabriele Gori early form his loan spell at Serie B club Cosenza and he has scored five goals as well as supplied two assists in 10 matches in the Cadetti so far this season.

Borja Mayoral has been on loan at Roma from Spanish giants Real Madrid since October 2020.