Sacchi: Pioli did not look for excuses at AC Milan

Arrigo Sacchi has praised AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli for not looking for excuses despite failing to register any points in the Rossoneri’s first three Champions League matches in 2021/22.

Il Diavolo are on the bottom of Group B with no points after losing 1-0 to Porto on Tuesday evening, but the Serie A side have been competitive in patches and have been on the wrong side of some questionable refereeing.

However, Sacchi also believes that AC Milan found it difficult with a few key players unavailable.

“Porto dominated the match against Milan and deservedly won,” Sacchi said in La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Congratulations to Pioli and his players for having avoided bringing up excuses, a sign of maturity and self-criticism that bodes well for the future.

“The Rossoneri suffered, they failed to be a team equal to the level of their opponent.

“It was a bad evening, we hoped for another miracle that did not arrive, barring injuries and the hasty insertion of some players that have been absent for a long time and could not be at their best.”