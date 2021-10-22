Sampdoria boss D’Aversa ready for Spezia

Roberto D’Aversa knows the importance of Sampdoria’s next Serie A match against Spezia on Friday evening and he has faith in his squad based on their performances against Italy’s biggest clubs.

The Blucerchiati tactician could be sacked if he does not earn a win against the Aquilotti and he has received the dreaded vote of confidence from Il Doria president Massimo Ferrero.

“We all know of the value of this game, we have no room for error,” D’Aversa told Il Secolo XIX. “There are always three points at stake and we must not overload it with excessively with responsibility. Because too much nervousness can make you lose precision and clarity.

“A victory would most likely mean returning to midtable, a position where we belong. It is clear that at this moment we face it as a battle of salvation.

“This is the same Sampdoria that drew with Inter and lost gallantly to AC Milan and Juventus.”

Sampdoria are equal 17th with Genoa and Cagliari in the Serie A table with six points, and they have won just once in eight rounds.