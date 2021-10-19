Sampdoria midfielder returns to The Netherlands supposedly for personal reasons

Mohamed Ihattaren had returned to The Netherlands supposedly for family reasons but it has been reported that it may not be the case.

The 19-year-old Dutchman of Moroccan origins was purchased by Juventus from PSV Eindhoven in the summer, and then sent on loan to Sampdoria, but he has not played a single minute for the Blucerchiati.

According to Dutch news outlet ED, Ihattaren has not settled into life in Italy and he does not want to return.

His agent Mino Raiola has spoken to the midfielder and he is expected to remain on loan with Sampdoria until January.

Ihattaren was purchased by Juventus in August for €1.9 million, but he was immediately sent on loan to Il Doria for the 2021/22 campaign, and his latest actions could cut the loan deal short.

The 19-year-old has represented The Netherlands at youth level multiple times, and he has been selected for the senior squad before, but he is yet to earn a cap.