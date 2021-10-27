Sassuolo stun Juventus with last-gasp winner

Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Sassuolo on Wednesday night at the Allianz Stadium for their Serie A midweek fixture.

Weston McKennie’s second-half header wasn’t enough to earn a point following Davide Frattesi’s goal just before half time. Maxime Lopez scored with the last kick of the game to secure a historic win for the Neroverdi.

Frattesi’s goal came against the run of play to open the scoring and Lopez’ late winner came as a bitter blow to the hosts, leaving plenty of question marks hanging over Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri.