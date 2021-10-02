Joaquin Correa is back in the Inter XI for the champions’ trip to face Sassuolo in Serie A in Saturday’s late game at the Mapei Stadium.

Correa accompanies compatriot Lautaro Martinez in attack for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, seeing Edin Dzeko drop to the bench, with the rest of the XI being very much as expected.

Sassuolo v Inter – Official line-ups

Sassuolo: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Frattesi; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Defrel.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Correa, Lautaro Martinez.