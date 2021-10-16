Sensational AC Milan comeback sees off Hellas Verona

AC Milan had to fight tooth and nail to secure three vital Serie A points against Hellas Verona, as the Rossoneri came back from behind and scored three second half goals to win 3-2 at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening.

Igor Tudor’s men had given the hosts a major scare in the first half, before some Stefano Pioli tweaks in the interval paid off, leading the Diavolo to a memorable turnaround which saw them extend their gap to rivals Inter to five points.

The visitors went ahead after just seven minutes, as Miguel Veloso took advantage of an imprecise Ismael Bennacer clearance to head the ball into the path of Gianluca Caprari, who clinically sent the ball past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

The Rossoneri struggled to trouble Lorenzo Montipo in the Verona goal and were 2-0 down before the half hour, when Nikola Kalinic was fouled by Alessio Romagnoli inside the box, giving Antonin Barak the chance to double Verona’s lead from the spot.

Following a more convincing approach to the second half, Olivier Giroud sparked a reaction from the host when, seconds before the hour-mark, he pulled one back with a brilliant header following a precise cross from Rafael Leao.

The comeback was complete on the 76th minute, as Frank Kessie sent Montipo the wrong way from the spot, after the referee had awarded the second penalty of the night for Davide Faraoni’s foul on substitute Samuel Castillejo.

The Rossoneri had the Spaniard to thank again shortly after, as his left-footed cross was deflected by Koray Gunter into his own net, giving the Milan the lead and eventually all three points.