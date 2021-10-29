Serie A Player of the Week | Round 10

Lorenzo Pellegrini was Roma’s match-winner against Cagliari in midweek and became the most recent player to be crowned Serie A Player of the Week, for Round 10.

The Giallorossi went behind to the Sardinians on Wednesday night at the Sardegna Arena, but fought back with goals from Roger Ibanez and captain Pellegrini to record a valuable 2-1 win over the relegation threatened side.

It wasn’t until the 71st minute, though, that the capital club looked like stealing victory, when the Italian international swung over an inviting corner kick that the centre-back headed home off the inside of the post.

Moments later, Roma’s 25-year-old captain was stepping forward to send a wonderful freekick at the edge of the Cagliari area sailing past goalkeeper Alessio Cragno and into the top corner.