Serie A Player of the Week | Round 7

Bologna recorded an unexpected, and comprehensive, win over Lazio in Serie A on Sunday afternoon on Matchday 7, with a Player of the Week performance from attacker Musa Barrow.

At the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, the Rossoblu raced into a two-goal lead within 20 minutes and eventually came out 3-0 victors over the side from the capital, as the Gambia international played a starring role.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the Felsinei with a wonderful curling effort from the edge of the box on 14 minutes later, which left Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina only able to watch the strike fly past him into the net.

Just three minutes later, Barrow delivered a pinpoint delivery from a corner kick straight onto the head of defender Arthur Theate to double the led and generally terrorised the Biancocelesti defence in Emilia-Romagna.