Serie A Player of the Week | Round 8

Cagliari finally won their first Serie A match of the 2021/22 campaign on Sunday afternoon, with two-goal hero Joao Pedro being named Player of the Week for Round 8.

Fellow South American Martin Caceres scored the other goal during a 3-1 win against Sampdoria at the Sardegna Arena, but it is the Brazilian attacker who continues to give the Sardini fans hope that they will once again avoid relegation come the end of the season.

It took the 29-year-old just four minutes to drift unmarked to the back post and head in from close range, although the home supporters had an anxious wait to see if Keita Balde had strayed offside before providing the assist.

Then, after playing a part in Cagliari’s second goal on 74 minutes, Pedro broke into the penalty area to convert a low Nahitan Nandez deep into injury time and allow his followers to fully celebrate his role in a valuable three points.