Serie A Player of the Week | Round 8

Serie A Player of the Week | Round 8
Kevin Pogorzelski Date: 20th October 2021 at 3:27pm
Written by:

finally won their first match of the 2021/22 campaign on Sunday afternoon, with two-goal hero being named for Round 8.

Fellow South American scored the other goal during a 3-1 win against at the Sardegna Arena, but it is the Brazilian attacker who continues to give the Sardini fans hope that they will once again avoid relegation come the end of the season.

It took the 29-year-old just four minutes to drift unmarked to the back post and head in from close range, although the home supporters had an anxious wait to see if had strayed offside before providing the assist.

Then, after playing a part in Cagliari’s second goal on 74 minutes, broke into the penalty area to convert a low deep into injury time and allow his followers to fully celebrate his role in a valuable three points.

 

Related articles