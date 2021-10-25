Serie A Player of the Week | Round 9

A four-star display from Giovanni Simeone of Hellas Verona saw the striker named Player of the Week for Round 9, as they defeated Lazio in Serie A on Sunday afternoon.

The Gialloblu destroyed the Biancocelesti 4-1 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, with the Argentine scoring all four goals against the visitors, who were missing centre-backs Luis Felipe and Francesco Acerbi.

After dominating the first 30 minutes, the 26-year-old raced onto a Gianluca Caprari through ball to score the opener and moments later sent a rasping drive from the edge of the penalty area past Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina to double their lead.

Another Caprari pass then allowed Simeone to complete his hat-trick on 62 minutes, before arriving unmarked in the box to head home a fourth deep into injury-time and add an extra level of embarrassment to the Lazio performance.