Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

Napoli defeated Bologna 3-0 while AC Milan won 1-0 against Torino and Inter earned a 2-0 victory against Empoli.

Atalanta won 3-1 against Sampdoria, Roma came back to win 2-1 against Cagliari, and Sassuolo earned a shock 2-1 victory against Juventus.

Elsewhere, Lazio just needed a solitary goal to defeat Fiorentina, and Salernitana won 2-1 away to Venezia.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 10 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Rui Patricio – Roma (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Made some important saves against Cagliari, especially in the second half. His save from Leonardo Pavoletti’s diving header stood out in particular.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter

His contribution was important in defence as well as in attack against Empoli, and he scored the opening goal against the Nerazzurri.

Kaan Ayhan – Sassuolo

Thwarted the attacking threats of Alvaro Morata, then Kaio Jorge, and he also made an excellent block on a Juan Cuadrado shot.

Davide Zappacosta – Atalanta (2 apps)

La Dea were trailing early against Sampdoria, but then made a rapid comeback, which the wing-back played an important part in. He was involved in La Dea’s equaliser and supplied the assist for Duvan Zapata to give Atalanta the lead.

Davide Frattesi – Sassuolo

A complete performance from the young central midfielder against Juventus, who also scored the equaliser for the Neroverdi.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan (4 apps)

Fine in his distribution and he took the responsibility at set-pieces. His corner resulted in Olivier Giroud scoring the only goal of the game.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – Napoli (2 apps)

Another fantastic performance from the Cameroonian midfielder. Nearly capped off his performance with a goal and was only denied by the crossbar.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma (3 apps)

Played a role in both Giallorossi goals in their victory against Cagliari. His corner was turned in by Roger Ibanez and then he scored the winner with a superb free-kick.

Pedro – Lazio

Gave the Fiorentina defence headaches with his ability to dribble opponents and he scored the winner after a neat team move.

Franck Ribery – Salernitana

The French veteran displayed his class in the comeback victory against Venezia. Dribbled past opponents, displayed the vision to play delightful passes, and he supplied the assist for Federico Bonazzoli to score the equaliser.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (2 apps)

Displayed his composure to put his recent penalty woes away, scoring twice from spot kicks in the second half against Bologna.